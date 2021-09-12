STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Pandemic prompting professionals to rethink their career paths: Amazon India survey

The e-commerce major commissioned a survey to gauge the pulse of the impact of COVID-19 on jobs and future career plans among Indian professionals.

Published: 12th September 2021 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Office social distancing, Work from home

Representational image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The pandemic is prompting professionals in the country to rethink their career paths with many looking at switching industries as well as upskilling themselves to advance in their careers, according to a survey commissioned by Amazon India.

The e-commerce major commissioned a survey to gauge the pulse of the impact of COVID-19 on jobs and future career plans among Indian professionals.

The survey was conducted by Morning Consult in August and covered 1,000 professionals across India.

About 59 per cent of the respondents said they were actively searching for a job.

More than one in three (35 per cent) respondents said they saw their pay cut as a result of COVID-19, while 68 per cent said they are looking to switch industries as a result of COVID-19.

One in three (33 per cent) respondents said they are looking for a new job right now where "they can do more meaningful work".

The survey found 51 per cent of the Indian job-seeking adults were interested in pursuing opportunities in industries they do not have experience in.

About 55 per cent said compensation is a major factor they look for when applying for a job. Job security is also a major priority for 56 per cent of Indian professionals following the pandemic.

"For half of Indian professionals (49 per cent), opportunities that will help them learn and develop is a high priority when considering a job. For 47 per cent of Indian professionals, having a safe workplace environment is a high priority when considering a job," the survey said.

Interestingly, 75 per cent of respondents said they are concerned their current set of skills will become outdated in five years.

About 90 per cent said they are interested in learning new and transferable career skills, and 74 per cent said this interest was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The study underlines the changing concerns, aspirations and interests of Indian job seekers, particularly brought in by the COVID-19 pandemic. Professionals are looking at broadening the industries and skillsets to stay relevant in the changing job market," Amazon India said in a statement on Sunday.

In terms of skill sets, 45 per cent said they believe technical and digital skills are essential for career advancement; and around 38 per cent believe marketing skills are important for career advancement.

About 76 per cent said they are already given support through additional training offered by their employers and 93 per cent of them have already utilised this training.

About 97 per cent said they would like more job training to be offered.

Amazon, which has committed to creating 20 lakh direct and indirect jobs in India by 2025, recently announced 8,000 direct job openings across 35 cities in the country, spread across consumer, corporate, technology, customer service, and operations roles.

Amazon India is also hosting its first-ever Career Day in India on September 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon India Impact of Covid 19 on jobs Amazon India survey
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp