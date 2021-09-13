STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

How to take advantage of record-low home loan rates

Home loan interest rates have fallen below 7% since last year with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) embarking on massive liquidity infusion measures to support growth and credit uptake.

Published: 13th September 2021 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Home loan

Image used for representational purpose.

By Dipak Mondal
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Kotak Mahindra Bank recently reduced its home loan rates from 6.65% to 6.50%, a special rate for a limited period during the festive season -- beginning 10 September and ending 8 November 2021.

The bank claims that this is the most competitive rate in the home loan industry, a claim which cannot be disputed.

Home loan interest rates have fallen below 7% since last year with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) embarking on massive liquidity infusion measures to support growth and credit uptake.

While these liquidity measures and RBI’s sustained efforts to keep interest rates low may not have helped much in encouraging businesses and individuals to take new loans, they certainly have ensured home loan rates become more attractive.

With Kotak Mahindra Bank reducing the rates to 6.5%, and others like State Bank of India and HDFC offering the lowest rates of 6.7%, it looks like the home loan rates have bottomed out.

There is little chance large home loan players like SBI and HDFC would try to compete with Kotak Mahindra Bank and bring down their rates further.

A banking sector official, on the condition of anonymity, says Kotak’s home loan portfolio is miniscule (compared to large players like HDFC and SBI), and lowering the rates to 6.5% would not affect its balance sheet as much.

“However, large players with high exposure to the home loan market may find it difficult to cut the rates further down,” he says.

Industry players are also of the opinion that Kotak’s 6.5% home loan gamble is a ploy to attract customers.

Once they have acquired enough customers, they can always increase the rates. Kotak Mahindra Bank’s home loan portfolio was Rs 55,623 crore, whereas SBI’s home loan portfolio was Rs 505,473 crore and HDFC’s total retail home loan advances were Rs 3,76,000 crore as on 30 June 2021.

While not all banks and lenders may have the leeway to further reduce the home loan rates, the good news is that they may not increase the rates for another six months or so, given the liquidity in the market and the RBI’s stated policy stance that it would “continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis…”

"Interest rates are at their all-time low and for the next quarter or two, they should remain around these levels,” Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director, HDFC Ltd, told the New Indian Express.

Taking advantage 

Are you still paying in excess of 7% interest on your home loan?

If yes, it is probably time to ask your bank if you are eligible for a downward interest rate revision. Most banks and lenders offer a lower rate to borrowers whose outstanding/new loan amount is up to Rs 30-35 lakh.

Anything in excess of this might attract higher rates – upwards of 7%. For example, State Bank of India offers its cheapest home loan rate of 6.7% on (outstanding) loan amount up to Rs 30 lakh.

ICICI Bank offers 6.75% on outstanding loan amount up to Rs 35 lakh. Some banks, however, offer the same rates on all amounts.

But there are other parameters as well. Salaried individuals get home loans at lower rates than a self-employed.

For example, ICICI Bank offers the lowest rate of 6.9% to self-employed, while salaried individuals can avail at 6.75%.

The most important factor, however, that decides the home loan interest rate is your credit history.

For example, Kotak Mahindra would offer loans to new customers at 6.5% only if their credit score is 800 or more. In case of balance transfer, an individual can avail 6.5% only if his/her credit score is 750 or more.

A credit score tells your creditworthiness and ability to pay debt in future. 

Usually, banks take a processing fee to lower your home loan interest rate. This is where you have to check if it is worth paying the fee for lowering the interest rate. If the lower rate being offered is in the range of 0.05-0.20%, you might like to see if it saves more money than the fee that you are paying.

If your lender is not offering you a lower rate, you can transfer your loan to a new bank by closing the existing one. Here also, you have to do a cost-benefit analysis, and decide if it is worth taking the pain to transfer the loan to another bank.

“The question is how much time is left to repay the loan based on the original tenure. A 0.2% lower rate will not save you much if it’s an old loan. Also, you have to pay processing fees and other charges to the new lender. NBFCs still collect the foreclosure charges,” says Pankaj Mathpal, founder and managing director of Optima Money Managers.

A few basis points lower rates though should not be a good enough reason to change your lender. Banking relationships are based on trust and quality of service, which you would not like to trade for a few percentage points. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kotak Mahindra Bank RBI
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp