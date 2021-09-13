STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trust between government, industry critical to leverage opportunities created by COVID: FM

This trust is also reflected in the government's actions, Nirmala Sitharaman said while addressing members of industry chamber CII in Chennai.

Published: 13th September 2021 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the trust between government and industry is critical for leveraging the opportunities thrown up by the COVID-19 pandemic while assuring that the proposed DFI, the National Bank for Infrastructure Financing and Development (NaBFID), will become functional soon.

This trust is also reflected in the government's actions, she said while addressing members of industry chamber CII here.

Elaborating on the government's strategy for handling the pandemic, the minister said that on one hand, the focus is on ramping up vaccination as that was the biggest protection against the pandemic while on the other hand, the government is working on ramping up health infrastructure, including in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, by supporting the private sector.

The Finance Minister expressed confidence that the announced disinvestment plan is on track.

Sitharaman in her 2021-22 Budget speech, had announced a big-ticket privatisation agenda, including privatisation of two public sector banks and one general insurance company.

The Centre budgeted Rs 1.75 lakh crore from stake sale in public sector companies including the strategic sale of IDBI Bank, BPCL, Shipping Corp, Container Corporation, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd, among others.

She also assured that the Development Finance Institution (DFI) announced in the budget would be operational soon.

Liquidity is no longer a major concern, and that the Bank-NBFC-MFI channel has been de-clogged and from October 15 there would be a special drive to reach out credit to those who need it, she said.

Parliament earlier this year passed a bill to set up a Rs 20,000 crore DFI with a view to mobilising Rs 111 lakh crore required for funding of the ambitious national infrastructure pipeline (NIP), which has over 7,000 greenfield and brownfield projects.

There were at least three or four attempts in the past to have alternative investment funds (AIFs), but gradually either they changed the nature of the business or became reluctant to take the long-term risk.

