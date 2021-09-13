STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Union Power Minister meets US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Delhi

The meeting comes on the backdrop of Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue (CAFMD) that was launched by India and the US under the India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership.

Published: 13th September 2021 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Union Power Minister RK Singh during meeting with U.S. Spacial Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

Union Power Minister RK Singh during meeting with U.S. Spacial Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Monday met with the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and discussed various issues related to climate change and energy transition.

India and the US on Monday launched the Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue (CAFMD) under the India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership.

Kerry called up Singh and had a discussion with him on various issues related to climate change and energy transition.

Later the Kerry-led delegation deliberated on those issues with Singh and his top brass.

The CAFMD is one of the two main tracks of the US-India Agenda 2030 Partnership that President Biden and Prime Minister Modi had announced at the Leaders Summit on Climate in April 2021.

Besides union ministers and other top brass, Kerry, during his visit, will also meet private sector leaders to discuss efforts to raise global climate ambition and speed up India's clean energy transition.

As part of America's efforts to engage with international counterparts on actions to address the climate crisis, the State Department had earlier said that Kerry will meet with the government of India counterparts and private sector leaders to discuss efforts to raise global climate ambition and speed up India's clean energy transition.

Kerry will bolster the United States' bilateral and multilateral climate efforts ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held from October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, United Kingdom, the States Department had said.

Earlier, last month, in a telephonic conversation with Kerry, Singh had told him that India planned to emerge as a global leader in green hydrogen and the country is proposing to mandate using green hydrogen in fertiliser and in refining.

Later, the minister had also said that a proposal would soon be placed before Cabinet for approval in this regard.

Singh had also informed Kerry that India will invite bids for green hydrogen in the next three to four months to encourage viable usage of hydrogen as a fuel, according to a power ministry statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
John Kerry RK Singh India US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue Climate Change US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp