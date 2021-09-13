STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Vedanta Resources reduces net debt by USD 300 million in first half of FY '22

The company said that it believes that strong operational performance from its world-class asset base will strengthen its balance sheet and lead to investment-grade credit metrics.

Published: 13th September 2021 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Vedanta

For representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL) on Monday announced that the company has reduced its net debt by USD 300 million in the first half of this fiscal and expects to further reduce its debt by USD 500 million in the second half of FY'22.

With the entire debt repayment at Volcan, the pledge on all the equity shares of VRL has been released, the company said in a statement.

Volcan Investments is an investment arm of metals-to-mining magnate Anil Agarwal.

"VRL has reduced its net debt (including Inter-Company Loan and loan at Volcan) by USD 300 million in H1 and expects to further reduce its debt by USD 500 million in H2 FY22," the statement said.

The company said that it believes that strong operational performance from its world-class asset base will strengthen its balance sheet and lead to investment-grade credit metrics.

In line with the Group's commitment to decarbonizing its operations to achieve net-zero targets, Vedanta Limited has constituted an Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Committee of the Board.

"Further, Digital First approach is adopted by the Group and we are undertaking various transformation projects to digitise operations and processes to further improve health, safety, environment compliances and risk management," it said.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 306.95 apiece, up 1.71 per cent from its previous close.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vedanta Resources Limited Volcan Anil Agarwal Vedanta debt
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp