STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Finance ministry to start special credit outreach drive from October 15

The Finance Minister also said that trust between government and Industry is critical to leverage opportunities created by the pandemic and it can take India one generation ahead.

Published: 14th September 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Ministry

Union Finance Ministry (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman on Monday said that the ministry will conduct a special drive from October 15 to ensure credit to those who need it.

Addressing CII members here in a closed door meeting, the Finance Minister said liquidity is no longer a major concern, and that the Bank-NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company -MFI (Microfinance) channel has been de-clogged. She said the disinvestment plan was on track. 

The government has a disinvestment target of 1.75 trillion rupees (about $24 billion). She further shared that the Development Finance Institution announced in the budget would be operational soon.

The Finance Minister also said that trust between government and Industry is critical to leverage opportunities created by the pandemic and it can take India one generation ahead.

She emphasised on the trust that the government reposes in the industry and said this trust is also reflected in the government’s actions.

Welcoming continuous feedback and inputs from the industry, the Finance Minister said that the ongoing dialogues with the industry have enabled the government to take a series of actions, as the pandemic situation evolved.

On the government’s strategy for handling the pandemic, she said that on one hand, the focus is on ramping up vaccination as that was a big protection against the pandemic. 

On the other hand, the Government is working on ramping up health infrastructure, including in the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, by supporting the private sector, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niramala Sitharaman CII
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp