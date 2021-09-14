STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold declines marginally; silver gains Rs 73

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,788 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.68 per ounce.

Published: 14th September 2021 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

The minimum permissible investment in the SGB will be 1 gram of gold.

Representational image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Tuesday fell marginally by Rs 36 to Rs 45,888 per 10 grams in line with the decline in international precious metal prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 45,924 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, gained Rs 73 to Rs 61,911 per kg, from Rs 61,838 per kg in the previous trade. "Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi fell by Rs 36 in line with fall in COMEX (New York-based commodity market) gold prices and rupee appreciation," according to HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel. The Indian rupee appreciated 7 paise to 73.61 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,788 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.68 per ounce.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold Gold price Silver price
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp