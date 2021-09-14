India Inc seals M&A deals worth USD 8.4 billion in August

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India Inc has witnessed 219 deals aggregating to $8.4 billion in August — a record volume for any given month since 2005, according to Grant Thornton Bharat Deal Tracker.

Transaction values jumped by 5.8x driven by an over 13x increase in the PE investment values even as the volumes have almost doubled compared with August 2020.

August 2021 saw total mergers & acquisition (M&A) transactions valued at $867 million across 37 deals, as opposed to August 2020 (30 deals, valued collectively at $908 million).

The star sector of the month continued to be tech followed by education, pharmaceutical, and energy.

The bulk of deals were in IT solutions, cleantech, e-commerce, consumer retail, digital healthcare, fintech, and edtech firms. So far, the year has witnessed 11 deals with a billion-dollar valuation.

Over 102 deals have been valued at $100 million, where 84% accounted for high-value deals.

“Domestic consolidation led to 68% of the deal volumes in M&A. Unicorns such as Byju’s, Unacademy and Dream Sports sealed some of the M&A deals,” said Shanthi Vijetha, Partner, Growth, Grant Thornton Bharat.

“As improvement in industrial indicators and external demand unfold, we hope economic activities would normalise in the coming months,” Vijetha added.