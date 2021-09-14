Pharmeasy gets five new directors ahead of IPO

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of its IPO in October, healthtech start-up Pharmeasy has appointed five independent directors.

API holdings, the parent firm of Pharmeasy, said in a statement that the fresh appointments bring a great amount of cognitive diversity to the board, with luminaries from the world of public service, technology, pharma, medical fraternity, and the consumer sector.

The new appointees to the board include Ex-Revenue Secretary of India, Vineeta Rai, ex CFO of Titan Company Subramanian Somasundaram, Founder and COO Livspace Ramakant Sharma, Mumbai-based gynecologist Dr Jaydeep Tank and veteran in private equity and microfinance-Deepak Vaidya.

Siddharth Shah, Co-Founder & CEO, API Holdings said that the diversity will help provide integrated, digital healthcare solutions across the length and breadth of India benefiting all stakeholders.

Pharmeasy is likely to raise 400 million during its IPO later this year at a 5.4 billion valuation. The company recently announced the acquisition of a listed firm Thryrocare in a Rs 4,500 crore deal, making it the largest acquisition in the health-tech space.