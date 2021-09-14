STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Retail inflation eases to four-month low of 5.30 per cent in August

While fuel and light had 12.95 per cent inflation, it was at 6.84 per cent for clothing and footwear and 3.90 per cent for housing.

Published: 14th September 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Inflation

For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: High base effect and softer food and beverage price helped retail inflation in August to cool down further to 5.30%, at four months low, staying within the target of 6% set by the central bank.

This is the second successive month that the CPI data has come within the Reserve Bank of India’s upper margin of 6%.

The CPI came above the 6%-mark for two consecutive months in May and June. The retail inflation for the month of July was 5.59%.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI), food inflation was 3.11% in August compared to 3.96% in the preceding month.

While price of vegetable basket softened, oils and fats saw a 33% increase in price. Pulses also witnessed 8.81% rise in price, followed by fruits with 6.69% increase.

While fuel and light had 12.95% inflation, it was at 6.84% for clothing and footwear and 3.90% for housing.

Experts claim that this was lower than they expected.

“The welcome decline in the CPI inflation in August 2021 was broad-based, led by all the components except clothing and footwear, and fuel and power. Contrary to our apprehension, the CPI inflation receded appreciably to 5.3% in August 2021, led by lower than expected food inflation,” Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA, said.

However, the core inflation still remains elevated at 5.8% in August and at an average of 5.9% so far.

“Going forward, we expect headline inflation to moderate further on account of a favourable base-effect, easing of supply- side disruptions, plateauing of global commodity prices compared to Jun ‘21 peak and prospects of strong kharif output. However, pass through of higher input price pressures along with improvement in consumer sentiment supported by steady vaccination progress could fan some demand side price pressures thereby keeping core inflation sticky at elevated levels,” Nayar said, adding that in FY22 CPI inflation will continue at 5.5% with risks balanced on either side. The RBI has projected the CPI inflation at 5.7% during 2021-22.

Food prices soften

Food inflation was 3.11% in August compared to 3.96% in the preceding month. While price of vegetable basket softened, oils and fats saw a 33% increase in price. Pulses also witnessed 8.81% rise in price.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp