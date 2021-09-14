Retail inflation eases to four-month low of 5.30 per cent in August

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: High base effect and softer food and beverage price helped retail inflation in August to cool down further to 5.30%, at four months low, staying within the target of 6% set by the central bank.

This is the second successive month that the CPI data has come within the Reserve Bank of India’s upper margin of 6%.

The CPI came above the 6%-mark for two consecutive months in May and June. The retail inflation for the month of July was 5.59%.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI), food inflation was 3.11% in August compared to 3.96% in the preceding month.

While price of vegetable basket softened, oils and fats saw a 33% increase in price. Pulses also witnessed 8.81% rise in price, followed by fruits with 6.69% increase.

While fuel and light had 12.95% inflation, it was at 6.84% for clothing and footwear and 3.90% for housing.

Experts claim that this was lower than they expected.

“The welcome decline in the CPI inflation in August 2021 was broad-based, led by all the components except clothing and footwear, and fuel and power. Contrary to our apprehension, the CPI inflation receded appreciably to 5.3% in August 2021, led by lower than expected food inflation,” Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA, said.

However, the core inflation still remains elevated at 5.8% in August and at an average of 5.9% so far.

“Going forward, we expect headline inflation to moderate further on account of a favourable base-effect, easing of supply- side disruptions, plateauing of global commodity prices compared to Jun ‘21 peak and prospects of strong kharif output. However, pass through of higher input price pressures along with improvement in consumer sentiment supported by steady vaccination progress could fan some demand side price pressures thereby keeping core inflation sticky at elevated levels,” Nayar said, adding that in FY22 CPI inflation will continue at 5.5% with risks balanced on either side. The RBI has projected the CPI inflation at 5.7% during 2021-22.

Food prices soften

Food inflation was 3.11% in August compared to 3.96% in the preceding month. While price of vegetable basket softened, oils and fats saw a 33% increase in price. Pulses also witnessed 8.81% rise in price.