SC says no input credits on tax paid on services under GST Act

The Supreme Court held that provisions of the Central Goods and Services Act excludes unutilised input tax credit accumulated on account of input services.

Published: 14th September 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 09:10 AM

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a big setback to businesses that accumulate input tax credit (ITC) due to inverted duty structure, the Supreme Court on Monday ruled that these businesses can claim ITC only on goods and not services.

The Supreme Court held that provisions of the Central Goods and Services Act excludes unutilised input tax credit accumulated on account of input services and held that refund is entitled only for credit accumulating on inputs under inverted duty structure in GST Act.

A bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and MR shah said, “When there is neither a constitutional guarantee nor a statutory entitlement to refund, the submission that goods and services must necessarily be treated at par on a matter of a refund of unutilised ITC cannot be accepted.”

The court upheld the order of the Madras High Court while setting aside the order of the Gujarat High Court.

The inverted duty structure applies to industries like textiles and printing ink and EPC, etc. where the GST on outputs is lower than that on input goods, input services and capital goods.

These industries should have normally got the refunds under inverted duty structure under CGST Act.

“The GST inverted duty refunds is limited by Rule 89(5) of CGST Rules to only input materials. Hence the excess GST paid on input services like job work, professional charges, factory repairs, etc. on the one hand and on capital goods like machinery on the other hand, is not available for refund,” says Kolkata-based chartered accountant Vivek Jalan.

The court refused to accept the challenge to the constitutional validity of Section 89 (5) as it felt that such an interpretation, if carried to its logical conclusion, would involve unforeseen consequences, circumscribing the legislative discretion of Parliament to fashion the rate of tax, concessions and exemptions.

The SC, however, accepted that the GST Council needed to take a relook at the refund calculation formula.

Refund only for credit on inputs

The Central Goods and Services Act excludes unutilised input tax credit accumulated on account of services and that refund is entitled only for credit accumulating on inputs under inverted duty structure.

