STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Yes Bank, six others settle case with Sebi; pay Rs 1.65-crore

Yes Bank and six persons on Tuesday settled with Sebi a case pertaining to alleged selective disclosure of asset quality.

Published: 14th September 2021 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Yes Bank

Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Private sector lender Yes Bank and six persons on Tuesday settled with Sebi a case pertaining to alleged selective disclosure of asset quality, after paying Rs 1.65 crore towards settlement amount.

Apart from the bank, the six persons who settled the case are -- Ashish Agrawal, Niranjan Banodkar, Sanjay Nambiar, Devamalya Dey, Rajat Monga and Shivanand Shettigar.

The order comes after the entities approached Sebi to settle the proceedings initiated against them "without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law", through a settlement order.

In a settlement order on Tuesday, Sebi said," the instant adjudication proceedings initiated against applicants vide SCN (show cause notice) dated October 26, 2020 are disposed of".

The regulator conducted an investigation in the affairs of Yes Bank during February 2019 to ascertain the possible violation of provisions of Sebi Act and PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices).

Pursuant to the investigation, Sebi observed certain violations were allegedly committed by the bank and the six persons and issued show cause notice to them in this regard in October 2020.

In the show cause notice, it was alleged that Yes Bank made a selective disclosure on February 13, 2019, highlighting "nil" divergence which had significant positive impact on the price movement and had not disclosed other issues mentioned in the Risk Assessment Report (RAR) as observed by RBI such as lapses and regulatory breaches in various areas of its functioning.

It was alleged that announcement made by Yes Bank to exchanges were "incomplete as only selective disclosures highlighting nil divergence in bank's asset classification and provision from RBI norms were disclosed as per the RAR of RBI.

" "However, other lapses and regulatory breaches in various areas as identified in the RAR were not disclosed," the order noted.

The announcement resulted in misleading the investors as the price of the scrip increased by around 30 per cent and volume of trading the scrip also increased substantially the next trading day i.

e.

February 14, 2019.

It was alleged that the bank and six persons, who were involved in the decision making process to make the information public, have violated the provisions of PFUTP norms.

The six persons were either a member of the Reputational Risk Management Committee (RRMC) or part of the decision making process in relation to the disclosures made on February 13, 2019.

Pending adjudication proceedings, the applicants proposed to settle the proceedings initiated against them and filed settlement applications.

Thereafter, Sebi's committee recommended that the case may be settled upon payment of Rs 1.65 crore by applicants on jointly and several liability basis and accordingly they remitted the amount.

Consequently, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) settled the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yes Bank Sebi
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp