Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta resigns

NEW DELHI: Co-founder of online food delivery platform Zomato Gaurav Gupta, a key figure in the run-up to the company's IPO in July, has resigned.

In an email sent to staff at Zomato, Gupta - who was the head of supply - said he will be starting a new chapter after spending six years at the company.

"I am taking a new turn in my life and will be starting a new chapter, taking a lot from this defining chapter of my life - the last 6 years at Zomato. We have a great team now to take Zomato forward, and it's time for me to take an alternate path in my journey," Gupta said.

The co-founder said he couldn't have asked for more and is so grateful for all the experiences and thankful to all the folks around him for helping him become a much better person.

"I am in love with Zomato and will always be. Came in 6 years back not knowing what this would turn out to be. And what a mind-blowing and amazing journey this has been. Feel proud of where we are today, what we have overcome to get here and feel even more proud of what we will achieve in the future," Gupta said in the mail posted on the blog of the company.

He also thanked the company's founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal for making him a part of the journey.

"Thank you Deepi for making me a part of this journey. I will always cherish the amazing times we have had together. I have learnt a lot from you all along and I know in my heart that you will take Zomato to heights that most cannot even imagine," Gupta said.

Replying to the mail, Deepinder Goyal thanked him for his efforts in helping in the company's journey in the last few years.

"Thank you, GG for everything you have helped Zomato achieve over the last few years. We have seen Zomato through great as well as terrible times together and brought it here today. "There's so much of our journey still ahead of us, and I am thankful that you are hanging your boots at a point where we have a great team and leadership to carry us forward," Goyal said.

Goyal also said that he could not yet imagine life at the company without him. "Thank you for being a better friend to me than anyone else I've ever had. I can't yet imagine everyday life at Zomato without you. You will be sorely missed. All the best!" Goyal said.

Later in a tweet, Goyal said, "Thank you @grvgpta - the last 6 years have been amazing and we have come very far. There's so much of our journey still ahead of us, and I am thankful that we have a great team and leadership to carry us forward".

Gupta was designated as a co-founder in 2019 and headed the supply function at Zomato. Shares of Zomato were trading at Rs 144.60 per scrip on BSE, up 0.98 per cent from its previous close.