STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mastercard ban: RBL Bank restarts credit card issuances with rival Visa

The move had hit a slew of lenders, including RBL Bank, which was fully dependent on the American payment company for its credit card business.

Published: 15th September 2021 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two months after getting hit by the regulatory ban on Mastercard, private sector lender RBL Bank on Wednesday restarted credit card issuances on rival Visa's payment network.

The Reserve Bank of India had banned Mastercard from issuing any new cards on July 14 this year for not complying with data localisation requirements.

The move had hit a slew of lenders, including RBL Bank, which was fully dependent on the American payment company for its credit card business.

RBL Bank said it signed up with Visa on July 14 itself, and the technology integration was achieved in record time to restart new issuances.

Its head for retail business thanked Visa and technology partner Fiserv, and exuded confidence of meeting its target of issuing 12-14 lakh credit cards in FY22.

Visa's head of business development for India Sujai Raina said the company aims to enable digital payments and help customers avail credit offerings from issuers with ease.

Credit cards contribute 37.5 per cent of the retail book for the lender, which has a 5 per cent market share in the segment. Its credit card book had grown 17 per cent to Rs 12,039 crore as of June, and had 30.69 lakh cards outstanding as of July.

The bank in its guidance had said that by mid-September, it will restart issuances and hoped to do 1 lakh cards a month on average.

The RBL Bank scrip was trading 2.42 per cent up at Rs 179.60 a piece on the BSE at 1252 hrs, as against gains of 0.59 per cent on the benchmark.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBL Mastercard
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp