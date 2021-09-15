Merchandise exports up 46 per cent to USD 33 billion in August

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s merchandise exports were up by 46% to $33.28 billion in August, maintaining a healthy double digit growth, led by petroleum products, gems and jewellery, chemicals, engineering goods, and electronic goods.

“Exports in August 2021 were $33.28 billion, as compared to $22.83 billion in August 2020, exhibiting a positive growth of 45.76%. As compared to August 2019, exports in August 2021 exhibited a positive growth of 28.03% in dollar terms and 33.50% in rupee terms,” an official release from commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

Sectors which did well during the month were engineering goods, petroleum products, gem & jewellery, organic & inorganic chemicals, drugs & pharmaceuticals, cotton yarn/fabrics/made-ups, handloom products etc.

Even imports remained high at $47.09 billion in August, a rise of 51.72% year-on-year, pushing Trade deficit to $13.81 billion as against $8.2 billion in the same month last year. Overall exports for the period April-August 2021 expanded by 67.33% to $164.10 billion, compared to $98.06 billion in the year-ago period.