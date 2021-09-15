On day 1, Ami Organics rallies 53 per cent; Vijaya Diagnostic up 17 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a series of tepid listings, Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic made a strong debut on the bourses. Shares of Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic rallied 53% and 17%, respectively, on their issue price on first day in the stock market. Ami Organics’ stock closed at Rs 935 on the BSE, with a gain of Rs 325, while Vijaya Diagnostic finished at Rs 619, gaining Rs 88.

Surat-based manufacturer of speciality chemicals Ami Organics’ initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 65 times.

“Vijay Diagnostic Centre IPO debut at premium of 8% to its upper band of the IPO price. Company is trading at price to earning of 67 times and EV/EBITDA of 32 times based on FY21 numbers which is on higher side as compared to its peers. Looking at higher valuations and limited growth potential in its key geographic we have a neutral outlook on Vijaya Diagnostics,” said Yash Gupta, Equity Research Analyst, Angel Broking.