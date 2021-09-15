STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Petrol, diesel prices static for 10 consecutive days

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel remains unchanged at Rs 101.19 and Rs 88.62 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Published: 15th September 2021 12:32 PM

Petrol, Fuel

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Auto fuel prices in the country have maintained stability amid the volatility in global oil prices over rise in demand and concerns on production.

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Wednesday kept pump prices of auto fuels -- petrol and diesel -- unchanged, the tenth consecutive day of no revision, and decided to wait and watch the global oil situation before making further changes.



In Mumbai, the petrol price was stable at Rs 107.26 per litre on Wednesday while diesel rates also remained unchanged at Rs 96.19 a litre.

Across the country as well petrol and diesel prices remained static on Wednesday but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes in a particular state.

Under the pricing formula adopted by oil companies, rates of petrol and diesel are to be reviewed and revised by them on a daily basis. The new prices become effective from morning at 6 a.m.

The daily review and revision of prices is based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

But, the fluctuations in global oil prices have prevented OMCs to follow this formula in totality and revisions are now being made with longer gaps. This has also prevented companies from increasing fuel prices whenever there is a mismatch between globally arrived and pump price of fuel.

Fuel consumers can expect fuel prices to remain unchanged or get some relief by way of a cut in days ahead as global oil is expected to remain soft. Oil cartel OPEC and its allies have agreed to gradually raise production levels that should prevent upward price movement. The concerns on demand due to the pandemic is also affecting oil prices.

After touching $ 74 a barrel-mark couple of weeks back and then falling, benchmark Brent crude is again back at around $ 74 a barrel.
 

