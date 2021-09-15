STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stellar Value Chain hires 5,000 employees

The increased workforce will help in catering to the growing demand in e-commerce and other segments, Stellar Value Chain said in a release.

Published: 15th September 2021 12:48 PM

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tech-enabled consumer supply chain platform Stellar Value Chain Solutions on Wednesday said it has hired 5,000 employees in various roles to meet the increased demand during the festive season.

The company has also launched a 12-million sq ft Grade-A warehouse infrastructure, which is fully compliant with Built-to-Suit (BTS) norms.

The warehouse is equipped with a cloud-based Warehouse Management System to manage the increased volume of cargo efficiently in the festive season, the release said.

"With markets gradually opening up and the number of consumers shopping online steadily growing, we have decided to step up hiring to meet the anticipated surge in consumer demand both in online shopping and offline retail," said Anshuman Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Stellar Value Chain Solutions.

The added manpower, warehousing space and tech-enabled infrastructure will help the clients offer a superior customer experience during the festive season, he added.

The new recruitments are made in the areas of transportations, hub and sorting centres and warehousing facilities, the company said, adding positions have been created in metros as well as non-metro cities like Indore, Lucknow, Raipur, Coimbatore, Jammu, among others.

The company said it has scaled up headcount and strengthened its supply chain network to meet the increasing consumer demand from e-commerce and consumer retail segments.

The company has recently launched 1-million square feet of warehousing facilities in Hosur in Tamil Nadu and Banur in Punjab to offer fulfilment and distribution services to companies in sectors, such as e-commerce, consumer durables and retail.

