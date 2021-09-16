STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Finance Minister announces Rs 30,600 crore government guarantee for bad bank

Sitharaman had in her Budget speech for 2021-22 announced the creation of NARCL or bad bank to resolve large cases of stress.

Published: 16th September 2021 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 06:25 PM

Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Online Desk

After the big telecom package on Wednesday, it was the turn of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to announce the creation of NARCL or a bad bank to resolve big cases of stress.

“An Asset Reconstruction Company Limited and Asset Management Company would be set up to consolidate and take over the existing stressed debt," she had said in her Budget speech earlier.

Here are the key updates from the presser:

  • Cabinet approves government guarantee of up to Rs 30,600 crore for security receipts issued by NARCL: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

  • In the last six financial years, banks have recovered more than Rs 5 lakh crore, the finance minister said. "Of this Rs 3.1 lakh crore have been recovered since March 2018. Recoveries include written off loans as well," she added.

  • "Rs 99,000 crore recovered from written-off assets such as Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel," said the Finance Minister.

  • Since 2014, creating the bank board bureau, creating a framework of key performance indicators, and planned mergers are some of the reforms done for the improvement for the banking sector, the Finance Minister said.

  • "Average lag time of 57 months in the detection of large bad loans. The bank and RBI have taken various steps to reform the banking sector," she said.

  • "In 2018 2 out of 21 PSB were profitable. In 2020-21, only 2 public sector lenders reported a loss for the full year," Finance Minister added.

  • "NARCL will pay up to 15 per cent of the agreed value for the loans in cash and the remaining 85 per cent would be government-guaranteed security receipts," Finance Minister announced.

  • We have addressed issues in the banking sector that were staring us in the face in 2015: FM

  • Government guarantees will be valid for up to five years, the finance minister said.

  • NARCL has been incorporated as a company. The license is in the process by RBI and the cabinet approval will also come in due time. Assets to be transferred have also been identified: Financial Services Secretary Debashis Panda said.

  • "Guarantees can only be invoked in case of resolution or liquidation of bad loans." 

  • The government will not face any fiscal outgo for the guarantees it provides to banks, Financial Services Secretary said. 

