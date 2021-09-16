STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ford’s exit not to derail investment in country: Invest India CEO

Deepak Bagla says the exits of the US companies are not because the Indian investment scenario has worsened but because these companies failed to ‘read the world well’.

Published: 16th September 2021 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

In 2013, demand for Ford cars soared, especially for EcoSport, prompting the car maker to open another plant. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

For representational purpose (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Dipak Mondal
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Despite the recent exit of Ford Motor and earlier GM Motors, the investment scenario in the country is looking bright, says Deepak Bagla, managing director and CEO of Invest India, the investment promotion agency of the government of India.

Bagla says the exits of the US companies are not because the Indian investment scenario has worsened but because these companies failed to ‘read the world well’.

“They did not think things would change so fast. Those companies which did not prepare well for the electric vehicle market are bound to fail,” he said.

He, however, admitted that the auto sector is going through a transition, and that there would be a period of lull before the sector picks up again.

“A hydrocarbon fuel-based car has close to 30,000 auto parts, while an EV has just 80 parts. This transition to EVs will virtually end the existing supply chains,” Bagla adds.

Rejecting the commentary that doing business in India is becoming difficult and that is why investors are exiting the country, the MD and CEO of Invest India said that the country received $82 billion in FDI in 2020-21, registering a 10% growth in a pandemic-hit year.

“India is registered a growth in FDI while globally FDI fell by over 35% during the year. India was only among a handful of countries which registered growth in foreign investment,” he said.

He further said that the most encouraging thing about the FDI numbers last year was that all states received investment from overseas unlike in the past when only 7-10 states would get investment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ford Motor GM Motors
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp