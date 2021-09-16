STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold plunges Rs 491; silver tumbles Rs 724

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,226 per 10 grams. Silver also tumbled Rs 724 to Rs 61,541 per kilogram from Rs 62,265 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Published: 16th September 2021

The minimum permissible investment in the SGB will be 1 gram of gold.

Representational image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Thursday plunged Rs 491 to Rs 45,735 per 10 gram amid a decline in international precious metal prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The Indian rupee inched higher by 5 paise to 73.45 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday. In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,786 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.60 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak falling below $1,790 per ounce with a rally in US bond yields," according to HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

