Mobile Premier League gaming unicorn valued USD 2.3 billion

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mobile Premier League, Asia’s largest esports and skill gaming platform, announced today that it raised its Series E round of funding led by Legatum Capital at a pre-money valuation of $2.3 billion.

Mobile Premier League (MPL) has become the second gaming unicorn in a Series E round (undisclosed amount) at a $2.3 billion valuation. The fundraise was led by Legatum Capital.

Besides Legatum, existing investors including Sequoia, SIG, RTP Global, Go-Ventures, Moore Strategic Ventures, Play Ventures, Base Partners, Telstra Ventures, and Founders Circle Capital also participated in the round.

The gaming star-tup is the 26th unicorn of this year.

MPL’s closest rival Dream 11 became a unicorn in 2019 and raised $400 million in 2021 so far and has also shot to fame by being the title sponsor of Indian Premier League tournament, 2020 with a sponsorship deal of Rs 222 crore. MPL had raised $95 million during a Series D funding round at a $945 million valuation.

Sai Srinivas, Co-founder and CEO, MPL said that this investment is a recognition of the potential of the Indian gaming and esports industry and an endorsement of the capability of the start-up to expand globally.

Flipkart adds 66 warehouses; to hire 1.15 lakh before festivals

As e-commerce companies gear up to cater to peaked demand during the upcoming festive season, leading player Flipkart announced on Wednesday that it has added 66 new fulfillment and sortation centres across the country in addition to creating part-time employment opportunities for 1.15 lakh people.

The e-tailer said that the new logistics infrastructure will be set up across Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal.

Flipkart has also strengthened its last-mile reach with the addition of more than 1,000 new delivery hubs (DH) across the country.

As per a Foorrester research , last year, Flipkart’s share in the sale of fashion wear and mobile phones during the festive season was greater than that of rival Amazon.