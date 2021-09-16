STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TVS launches new bike Raider at Rs 77,500

TVS has just launched its 125cc commuter – Raider 125 – at Rs 77,500 (drum brake variant). The disc brake-equipped variant, meanwhile, is priced at Rs 85,469. All prices ex-showroom, Delhi.

Published: 16th September 2021 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

TVS Raider.

By Express News Service

Chennai based automaker TVS Motor Company on Thursday launched its new product TVS Raider at a starting at price of Rs 77,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). TVS Raider is available in drum and disc variants. It will come in a colour selection of Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow.

KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are happy to add a new global motorcycle platform to our portfolio with the TVS Raider, which is designed for the young, digitally native Gen Z. True to its target segment, it is equipped with cutting-edge in-vehicle and connected technology. I am confident that TVS Raider shall be the preferred choice for our young consumers both in India and globally.”

Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said, “Some of the favourite brands of Gen Z come from our stable, like in EV – TVS iQUBE and the TVS Racing born TVS Apache series and TVS NTORQ 125. We will again seize their imagination with the TVS Raider and its Naked Street Styling, best-in-class Acceleration with Ride Modes and mono-shock based ride-handling together with the TVS intelliGO and ETFi led mileage performance."

Price:

Performance:

TVS Raider is powered by a 124.8 cc air & oil-cooled 3V engine that churns a maximum power of 8.37 kW @ 7,500 rpm and torque of 11.2 Nm @ 6,000 rpm. The motorcycle boasts a best-in-class acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.9 secs and an impressive top speed of 99 km/h.  There is a 5-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, low friction front suspension and split seat, 5-speed gearbox and 17” alloy chunky wide tyres.

The bike is fitted to  a Reverse LCD digital speedometer with Ride Modes. TVS Raider also comes with an optional 5-inch TFT cluster with TVS SMARTXONNECTTM variant, which offers Bluetooth Connectivity and Voice Assist.

Competition:

The 125 cc segment is highly competitive with three other big players having a solid presence. Due to its sporty looks, TVS Raider will mainly compete against Bajaj Pulsar 125. However, it also faces competition from the likes of Bajaj Discover 125, Hero Super Splendor and Honda CB Shine.

