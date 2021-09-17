STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold tumbles Rs 1,130; silver declines Rs 708

'Gold pared some loses on Friday after falling to five-week lows following strong US retail sales data,' said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

Published: 17th September 2021 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

The minimum permissible investment in the SGB will be 1 gram of gold.

Representational image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Friday tumbled Rs 1,130 to Rs 45,207 per 10 grams reflecting overnight decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,337 per 10 grams. Silver also plunged Rs 708 to Rs 60,183 per kg, from Rs 60,891 per kg in the previous trade. In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,762 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.95 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX (New York-based commodity exchange) trading half a per cent up near USD 1,762 per ounce on Friday.

"Gold pared some loses on Friday after falling to five-week lows following strong US retail sales data," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

Navneet Damani, vice-president (commodities research) of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, "Gold prices saw a slight recovery, although it continues to hover around the one-month lows it made in the (previous) session, amid the rise in dollar, and positive US economic data."

Gold price Silver price
