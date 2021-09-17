STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Hiring platform Apna raises USD 100 million, enters unicorn club

In the future, the company plans to use the proceeds to further strengthen its presence in the existing 28 cities and expand pan-India by the end of 2021 to help accelerate India’s economy. 

Published: 17th September 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Blue-collar jobs hiring platform Apna has raised $100 million in a Series C funding round led by Tiger Global with investment from Owl Ventures, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital India, Maverick Ventures and GSV Ventures. With this round, apna has attained a total valuation of $1.1 billion.

The aggressive growth of e-commerce, food delivery industries, in particular, has led to rising demand for a blue-collar workforce across logistics and delivery chains enabling the hiring platforms to onboard millions of users.

Apna said that it has grown 125x over the past 15 months and is currently conducting 18 million interviews each month. In the future, the company plans to use the proceeds to further strengthen its presence in the existing 28 cities and expand pan-India by the end of 2021 to help accelerate India’s economy. 

The team plans to double down on their edtech platform for skilling and invest in hiring exceptional talent and building world-class engineering and product capabilities. Apna plans to build a global enterprise by venturing into new markets such as the USA, South East Asia, and Middle East and Africa starting in 2022.

The platform leverages a sophisticated algorithm that matches candidates with employers taking into account their skills, experience and preferences. The app also comprises 70+ communities for skilled professionals like carpenters, painters, telecallers, field sales agents, delivery personnel and others. “Apna communities have enabled users to grow their professional networks, upskill through peer learning and find gig opportunities. Apna’s communities enabled 17 million peer-to-peer professional conversations in the past month,” said Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO, Apna.

Communities for skilled professionals

The app also comprises 70+ communities for skilled professionals like carpenters, painters, telecallers, field sales agents, delivery personnel and others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiger Global Apna
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp