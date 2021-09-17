STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Punjab National Bank cuts rate on home loan above Rs 50 lakh by 0.5%; RLLR by 0.25%

Further, it will offer top-up home loans at an attractive rate of interest to existing as well as balance transfer cases.

Published: 17th September 2021 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

Home loan

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after SBI and Bank of Baroda announced festival season offer, Punjab National Bank on Friday slashed the interest rate on home loan above Rs 50 lakh by 0.50 per cent to 6.60 per cent.

"In a series of offers launched by Punjab National Bank during the festival season, PNB has cut the interest rate on home loans above Rs 50 lakh by 50 basis points (0.50 per cent).

"PNB has announced that now home loans are offered at 6.60 per cent irrespective of any upper ceiling limit," it said in a statement.

The state-owned lender said the rate will be linked with the applicant's credit score.

"The said rate is also applicable to balance transfer cases and is lowest among public sector banks," it said.

Further, it will offer top-up home loans at an attractive rate of interest to existing as well as balance transfer cases.

PNB said it is already offering a full waiver of service charges/processing fees on home, vehicle, personal, pension loans, myProperty loan and gold loans under its 'Festival Bonanza Offer'.

While car loan starts from 7.15 per cent, personal loan begins from 8.95 per cent, which is one of the lowest in the industry, it added.

The lender said home loan will become more affordable to customers in view of full waiver of service charges and a low interest rate starting from 6.60 per cent.

Earlier in the day, PNB also cut the external benchmark linked RLLR by 0.25 per cent to 6.55 per cent.

"The repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) has been changed from 6.80 per cent to 6.55 per cent, with effect from September 17, 2021 (Friday)," PNB said in a regulatory filing.

RLLR was introduced in October 2019.

It is a floating rate-based personal or retail loan that is linked to external benchmarks, such as repo rate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab National Bank PNB home loan
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp