American Express onboards 80,000 small retailers to target customer acquisitions

Bismah Malik

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Global financial services firm American Express has roped in 80,000 small merchants for its 2021 Small shops inititiave, which will be live till October 31.

The move comes after the Reserve Bank of India lifted the restrictions on Amex from new customer acquisitions after temporarily barring the global firm over data localization norms compliance.

Manoj Adlakha, Senior Vice President and CEO, Amex Banking Corp India, India told TNIE in an exclusive interaction that the financial services corporation is bullish on the Indian market, especially in the fintech space despite the Covid second wave denting consumer spending.

"We see spending back on the track and this will be translated into aggressive growth across the payments system,” Adlakha said.

Amex had earlier stated that it partially resumed its business in India from August 7 and will strictly abide by the RBI norms.

With festive season in India around the corner, the number of merchants being onboarded this year is 2x compared to 2020 (40,000), a move aimed to incentivise consumer spending at small businesses and help them recover from the impact of pandemic.

“This year, we are providing 50% cashback offers to card holders throughout our Small Shops campaign limited to five transactions in-store. This will be implemented across cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad covering supermarkets, retail shops, healthcare services, bakeries, beauty salons, travel and utilities, electronics, restaurants, and hotels,” Adlakha added.