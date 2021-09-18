Appliances firms cashing in on festivity with more discounts  

Samiksha Goel By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Home appliances firms are set to offer higher discounts to capture a significantly higher anticipated demand during the festive season as compared to last year.

Candes will offer discounts up to 75% to customers for bulk as well as retail purchases, almost double than the previous season of 40%.

Vipin Aggarwal, Co-founder, Candes, said, “This season we expect the sales to touch higher numbers since the offers are higher. Shoppers often spend inexorably throughout festive sales and we want our customers to get bigger benefits from this.”

Consumers are turning to home appliances to ease their daily chores, while managing their work from home life, says Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO at Voltas.

“This festive season, we anticipate an uptick in health and hygiene products like air purifiers, air conditioners, refrigerators and dishwashers, as many customers would look to invest, upgrade or even replace existing appliances,” he said.

Voltas presented a combination of offers with cashback up to 15%, 5-year comprehensive warranty and no-cost EMI schemes.

Despite concerns around the third Covid wave, double vaccination should help in driving consumer sentiment, says Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President - Godrej Appliances.

“Festive season usually contributes 30% of annual sales for us. We are seeing encouraging signs of demand revival and are targeting a double-digit growth rate of 20%-plus during this festive season,” says Nandi.