Ola sold e-bikes worth Rs 1,100 crore in just 48 hours: CEO

NEW DELHI: Ola Electric claims that it has clocked Rs 1100 crore in combined sales in just two days when the purchase window for its electric scooter was open.

The company began online sales for its electric scooter on September 15 and kept it open for 48 hours.

In the first 24 hours, Ola had said it witnessed sales worth Rs 600 crore, translating 1 unit sold in every 4 seconds. Ola will open its next sales window on November 1.

“In total over 2 days, we have done over Rs 1,100 crore in sales! This is unprecedented not just in the automotive industry, but it is one of the highest sales in a day (by value) for a single product in Indian e-commerce history!” said Ola Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal in a statement.

Aggarwal added, “While the purchase window is now closed, our reservations remain open on olaelectric.com and I want to let all of you know that we will be reopening the purchase window on November 1, 2021, just in time for Diwali.”

Deliveries of the e-scooter is likely to begin from mid-October 2021.

The company had recently said that Phase-1 of Ola Futurefactory is ready and the company is aiming to start production in time to fulfill commitments.

Ola is setting up its Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu with an investment of Rs 2,400 crore.

The company had stated that it would initially start with 10 lakh annual production capacity and then scale it up to 20 lakh.

In its full capacity, it can manufacture 1 crore units annually. As for buyers, they will be notified of tentative delivery dates within 72 hours of purchase.

