STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Vodafone Idea claims to record peak 5G speed of 3.7 gbps during trials in Pune

Vodafone Idea is currently conducting six-month 5G trials with telecom gear makers Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and C-DOT.

Published: 19th September 2021 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Sunday claimed to have recorded a peak speed of 3.7 gigabit per second (gbps), the highest by any operator in India, during 5G trials in Pune.

The company also claimed to have recorded 1.5 gbps download speed in the mid-band spectrum in Gandhinagar and Pune.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has been allocated high-frequency bands like 26 gigahertz (Ghz) by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), along with the traditional 3.5 GHz spectrum band, for 5G network trials.

"In Pune city, Vi has deployed its 5G trial in a lab set-up of an end-to-end captive network of Cloud Core, new generation Transport and Radio Access Network. In this trial, Vi has achieved a peak speed in excess of 3.7 Gbps with very low latency on the mmWave (millimetre wave) spectrum band," Vi said in the statement.

The DoT had approved applications of Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone in May, and MTNL later.

The permission has been granted for six-month trials with telecom gear makers Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and C-DOT.

Jio had revealed in June to have recorded a peak speed of 1 gbps and Airtel is also said to have recorded the same level of peak speed in July.

Reliance Jio is using its own technology as well for 5G trials.

All the private players are providing 4G services across the country at present and gearing up for 5G.

State-owned BSNL is yet to roll out 4G across India.

Vodafone Idea Chief Technology Officer Jagbir Singh said, "We are pleased with the speed and latency results in the initial stages of the 5G trials on the government allocated 5G spectrum bands."

He added that having established a robust 4G network across India, delivering the fastest 4G speeds and a 5G-ready network, Vi is now testing the next-gen 5G technology to be able to bring a truly digital experience for enterprises and consumers in India, in the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
5G Vodafone Idea Department of Telecommunications Vodafone Idea 5G trials 5G trials
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp