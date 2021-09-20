STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Airtel commits 50 per cent cut in greenhouse gas emissions across ops by FY31

'Bharti Airtel today announced its commitment to contribute to global efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change and build a sustainable planet,' Airtel said in a statement.

Published: 20th September 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel. (File Photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has joined global efforts to combat climate change, as the telco has committed to reduce 50 per cent greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by FY31 across its operations.

The company has pledged to significantly reduce its carbon footprint and emissions from its network operations and will achieve its overarching goals through multiple interventions, including accelerated green energy adoption across its network operations, energy-efficient infrastructure and processes as well as implementing sustainable business practices at its workplaces.

"Bharti Airtel today announced its commitment to contribute to global efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change and build a sustainable planet," Airtel said in a statement.

The company said it is committed to a 50 per cent reduction in GHG emissions by FY31 across its operations. "Airtel has joined the Science-Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) 'Business Ambition for 1.5° C' campaign and adopted targets to significantly reduce its carbon footprint and emissions from its network operations," the company statement added.

In simple terms, Business Ambition for 1.5 degree C is an urgent call to action for global businesses to commit to set science-based emissions reduction targets.

It aims to avert the worst climate change impacts by limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degree celsius, and heading towards achieving a net-zero emissions economy.

Commenting on the latest initiative, Vidyut Gulati, Director - Legal, Bharti Airtel, termed climate change as the biggest challenge facing humanity.

"We must act collectively without further delay to ensure we do not go past the point of no return and have a sustainable planet. Businesses have a fundamental responsibility to contribute to this effort and Airtel has adopted an ambitious target in this direction and will report its progress transparently," Gulati said.

Meanwhile, Airtel has also become the first Indian telecommunications company to join the United Nations (UN) Global Compact - the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world.

By becoming a signatory to the UN Global Compact framework, Airtel is aligning its comprehensive Environmental, Societal and Governance (ESG) initiatives to the global body's 10 principles, spanning Environment, Human Rights, Anti-Corruption and Labour. Airtel is already aligned with the Paris Climate Accord.

The company has a comprehensive environmental management framework and is proactively implementing clean, fuel-based power solutions for towers, data centres, switching centres and other facilities.

It has achieved a 97 per cent reduction in network emission intensity for mobile operations (from FY16), besides a 25 per cent increase in renewable energy deployment in operations over the same period through various green power wheeling agreements that helped in saving CO2 emissions, the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharti Airtel
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp