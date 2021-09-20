STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bribery scandal hits Amazon; senior executive sent on leave, internal probe on

In a statement, the company said it has zero tolerance for corruption. “We take allegations of improper actions seriously, investigate them fully, and take appropriate action,” it said.

Published: 20th September 2021 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

amazon

Amazon logo (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amazon India has been hit by a bribery scandal after a whistle-blower complaint has led to an internal probe into the e-commerce giant’s legal representatives, who allegedly bribed Indian government officials.

When contacted, Amazon officials refused to give specific details about the complaints. It also did not say if the legal representatives alleged to have been involved in the bribing controversy were employees of the e-commerce firm or belonged to a third-party law firm. Any complaints against corruption or wrong individual behaviour are always investigated deeply, an Amazon official told this newspaper. 

In a statement, the company said it has zero tolerance for corruption. “We take allegations of improper actions seriously, investigate them fully, and take appropriate action,” it said. While Amazon did not divulge the name of the accused, media reports said the e-commerce major has sent its senior corporate counsel Rahul Sundaram on leave in connection with the matter. 

Amazon has been facing many litigation and regulatory issues in the country. It has been litigating against Future Retail against its decision to sell its entire retail business to Reliance Retail. The company has been also facing Enforcement Directorate and Competition Commission of India investigations for violating foreign direct investment and competition laws.Meanwhile, the Confederation of All India Traders has demanded a CBI probe. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp