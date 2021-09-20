STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Celebrity breweries to invest more than Rs 100 crore in West Bengal beer market

The company has its own brands and is also a major contract manufacturer of beer for leading brands like the World's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev and United Breweries.

Published: 20th September 2021 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: City-based Celebrity Breweries plans to invest more than Rs 100 crore in the West Bengal beer market, a top company official said.

The company has its own brands and is also a major contract manufacturer of beer for leading brands like the World's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev and United Breweries.

"The company has plans of investing more than 100 crore in the West Bengal beer market. Investment in up-gradation of the equipment related to improve quality checks and automation to match global brewery standards," Celebrity Breweries Chief Operating Officer, Vishal Kumar told PTI.

The West Bengal government to provide an impetus to breweries in the state has reduced duty slabs and permitted the production of non-alcoholic malt beverages. The West Bengal government has introduced a non-alcoholic beer policy.

"Introduction of NAB policy being a first-of-its-kind in India will help global companies to come with more investment towards west Bengal. Currently, entire demand for NAB is being met completely through imports and not being manufactured within India," Kumar said.

"We are going to set up the first de-alcoholizer module in India. This model is being imported from Sweden and Rs 50 crore is being invested in this module along with peripherals," he said.

The company was also coming up with a foreign liquor manufacturing facility and is in talks with other major players in the market to manufacture premium and super-premium foreign liquor brands in the state, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Beer market Celebrity Breweries
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp