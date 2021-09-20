FOMC meet to guide stock markets this week, some profit booking likely

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s equity market had a stellar run last week. Despite a steep fall seen in the second half of Friday’s session, benchmark index Sensex closed above the 59,000-mark for the first time, rising 710.82 points to 59,015.89, while the Nifty50 climbed 215.90 points to 17,585.15 points.

This strong surge came even as experts were expecting the market to remain range bound. However, positive economic data and government reforms in the telecom, banking, and automobile sectors helped boost market sentiments. Sector-wise, banking stocks gained the maximum last week. The BSE Bankex zoomed 3.46 per cent to 43,262 over the last five trading sessions.

Going ahead this week, the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting in the United States and other global cues are likely to be dominant factors in determining India’s equity market trajectory. “This week is going to be critical for the Indian market after a recent outperformance because there is some weakness in global markets where the outcome of FOMC’s meeting which is scheduled on 21-22nd September will be a critical factor. There is a possibility that the US Fed may talk about the timeline of bond tapering which could be as earlier as November and that may lead to a cautious move in the global equity markets,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart.

Similarly, Siddhartha Khemka, Head-Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that the weak global cues on account of worries over slower economic growth and rising Delta variant cases globally would see markets oscillating between greed and fear. “Nervousness would be seen in the market next week ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting, which could provide some indications on when the central bank will start withdrawing its monetary stimulus and start raising interest rates eventually,” added Khemka.

Experts also warned that profit booking may take place this week and investors should avoid making aggressive bets at the current level. “The trend is extremely strong, but honestly, the current move is not giving us comfort at all. We reiterate that when things start to look hunky dory and there are no signs of correction, the market surprises. Yes, it’s difficult to predict the precise time, but it’s always better to be safe than sorry. As of now, we are not advising to short but at least one can choose to keep booking profits on a regular interval and stay light on positions,” said Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking.

He added, “As far as levels are concerned, 17700-17800 are to be seen as immediate hurdles; whereas on the flipside, 17450-17250 should be treated as key supports. The first sign of real weakness would come only if we start sliding below the lower range.”

In the IPO market, Paras Defence and Space Technologies will commence its share sale from September 21 till September 23. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 165-175 per piece.