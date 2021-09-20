Money and the young: It is time to take charge

Rajas Kelkar By

There is something about Gen Z, the age-group of people born on or after 2000. The pandemic has left them with no choice but to learn to adapt. A youth study in India has been aptly titled ‘Atmanirbhar by Circumstance’ by MTV, a music channel owned by the US-based Viacom group. They interviewed over 26,000 people in the age group of 15-25 years from 50 Indian cities. These answered 185 questions covering topics such as education, money, romance, and national interest.

For the sake of this column, we will focus on the attitude of the young generation towards money and work. The findings show that making money in quick time dominates the thought process of most of these youngsters. As many as 46 per cent of them said that money is all that matters. That is up from 21 per cent in 2019, according to the study. That, perhaps, explains the dramatic surge in stock market trading and demat accounts over the past two years. For years, the number of demat accounts languished around 2.5 crore. Over the past two years, that has jumped to 7 crore. Most of those in financial services attribute that to the presence of youngsters. The study reaffirms that these youngsters intend to make money quick.

The study finds that most youngsters are opportunistic and are looking to diversify their bets. They cannot put all eggs in one basket anymore. Your money always needed the support of that attitude. For years, youngsters were told to save and put aside money in safe assets for a rainy day. When the rainy day arrived, many have perhaps realised that merely keeping in safe investments like a bank or fixed deposits is not enough. They need much more than that. The other realisation the young have had is that they cannot be a ‘one-trick pony any more. They need a side-hustle to make more money. So, the way to tackle the present crisis due to the pandemic is to boost your overall income.

With an emphasis on earning more and investing more, you need to arm yourself with the proper knowledge. There are significant pitfalls if you walk blindly in the investment world. Starting up with exchange-traded funds or index funds, you can get the taste of investing in equity. As your confidence grows, you can add diversified equity funds. In the meantime, you can learn about direct investing. There is a lot of online help available to you. Suppose you are a non-finance person and are unlikely to track financial markets regularly. In that case, you are better off investing regularly in index or exchange-traded funds or diversified equity mutual funds.

However, if you are keen to learn, you need to take small steps. You must understand clearly the difference between investing and trading. There are different levels of risks associated with investing. You need to be up to speed with all of them. Investing, trading and making money requires you to make an effort to learn. That needs to be a continuous process.

Future of the young

Employment prospects in India are a challenge going forward. The Covid-19 pandemic has set back businesses significantly. Small and medium-sized firms will take years to recover. New job opportunities have to be created or found. Public data on jobs shows a mixed picture.

India’s total bank lending to the non-financial sector was at 57.4 per cent of GDP in 2020. That is well below the average 100 per cent in emerging market economies. If banks do not lend money to businesses, they would not expand capacity or hire new people. The below-par lending by banks is when interest rates are trending low due to stable or low inflation. A lot depends on the risks young people take into investing in themselves or new ideas going forward.

The advantage of being young is that you can afford to make mistakes now. Learn from them and rebuild. Having time on your hands is the biggest asset. In the MTV survey, they found that the young are now learning to make money out of their passion and hobbies. That is a good sign.

(The author is editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in)