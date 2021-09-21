Consultation for Union Budget 2022-23 to begin from October 12

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The central government will start the exercise for preparing the Union Budget 2022-23 consultations from October 12 onwards, Finance Ministry said on Monday. According to a circular issued by the Budget Division, the pre-budget meetings, as well as meetings for discussing revised estimates, will begin from October 12 onwards.

The upcoming budget is crucial given the devastation caused by the second Covid wave, and keeping in view many assembly elections and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Officials claim that the focus of the Union Budget for 2022-23 is likely to be on job creation, infrastructure sector, according to the information sought from all departments for the pre-budgetary consultations.

“Generally pre-election budget carry many populist issues. So the budget has to focus on most of the economic reforms, along with the revival of demand and job creation, amid the slowing economic growth. With limited fiscal headroom this will be a challenging year,” an official from the finance ministry said.

This Union Budget, likely to be presented on February 1, 2022, will be fourth budget of the NDA-2 and the third Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Financial advisors have been asked to ensure that all concerned details regarding statement of budgetary estimates as well as demand for grants should be made available, as it would be required for all the pre-budget consultations, the circular said.