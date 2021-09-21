Infuse skills, assist rural entrepreneurs: NABARD chairman GR Chintala

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: NABARD chairman GR Chintala on Monday asked officials of the national bank to infuse skills and help more rural entrepreneurs to establish their businesses.

Inaugurating Micro Credit Innovation Department (mCID), a workshop-cum-strategy meeting attended by NABARD officials from 15 states here on the day, Chintala advised the participants to extend all possible assistance to rural entrepreneurs in their business ventures and upscale them through refinance support.

The NABARD chief addressed the CEOs of all the district central cooperative banks of the State at a programme organised by the Odisha State Cooperative Bank (OSCB). He stressed upon diversification of loan portfolio, enhancement of agriculture term loan and strengthening of IT infrastructure of cooperative banks to make them relevant and sustainable on a long term basis.

In a meeting with Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari and Principal Secretary Vishal Dev, Chintala discussed about the status of different financial institutions operating in the State and the way forward.