STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Audi drives in two electric supercars e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT in India

The automaker aims to have around 100 chargers across 75 key cities in the country.

Published: 22nd September 2021 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Covered Audi cars. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker Audi on Wednesday launched two fully electric four-door coupes "the e-tron GT and the RS e-tron GT - in India, priced at Rs 1.79 crore and Rs 2.04 crore, respectively (ex-showroom). The e-tron GT comes with a power of 390 kW and accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, while the 475 kW RS e-tron GT achieves the same feat in 3.3 seconds. The automaker said that the e-tron GT can cover a distance of 401" 481 km in a single charge while the RS e-tron GT can cover between 388 km and 500 km in a single charge.

The electric supercars could be charged from 5 per cent to 80 per cent in around 22 minutes, it noted. "Today is a milestone day for us as we launch India's first electric supercars. This is our fourth and fifth electric vehicle launch since July 2021 and we couldn't be more excited for our customers,'' Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

The Audi e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT are the ultimate brand shapers from Audi and are the manifestation of Audi's continuous evolution as a progressive premium brand, he added.

"These two four door coupes symbolise our DNA and our ambition to shape the future of premium mobility," Dhillon noted.

He added that the company has established the e-tron brand strongly in the country right from the very beginning. Audi is already selling the e-tron 50 and 55 and the e-tron Sportback 55 in India.

"This is a testament to our robust product offerings backed by best-in-segment ownership plans. We are overjoyed with the pace with which progressive customers are going electric and we will strive to serve all types of buyers in the times to come," Dhillon said.

The company stated that the e-tron GT and the RS e-tron GT customers would get a complimentary wall box AC charger in addition to the 11kW charger that comes standard with the car, a segment-first offering.

Besides, key company dealerships would be equipped with a 50kW fast charger in a phased manner. The automaker aims to have around 100 chargers across 75 key cities in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Audi
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp