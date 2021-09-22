STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Godrej Properties sells Noida project flats worth Rs 575 crore in single day

Mohit Malhotra, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties, said, 'Noida is as an important city for our company and we hope to build on this momentum in the years ahead.'

Realty firm Godrej Properties.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Realty firm Godrej Properties on Wednesday said it has sold residential properties worth Rs 575 crore in a single day at its luxury project in Noida.

In a regulatory filing, the Mumbai-based firm informed that the company has sold 340 homes with an area of more than half a million square feet on the first day of launch of the second phase of its 'Godrej Woods' project. The total sales bookings in this project in the past six months have touched about Rs 1,140 crore.

Mohit Malhotra, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "Noida is as an important city for our company and we hope to build on this momentum in the years ahead." Godrej Properties entered the Delhi-NCR market in 2010 and has so far added 17 projects across 5 cities.

It has already delivered six projects. During the last fiscal year 2020-21, Godrej Properties clocked sales bookings of a record Rs 6,725 crore, which was the highest among all listed real estate entities.

However, the company's sales bookings fell 68 per cent to Rs 497 crore during the April-June quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,531 crore in the year-ago period. Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of business conglomerate Godrej group.

