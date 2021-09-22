Government likely to extend emergency credit line scheme till March 31

Anuradha Shukla By

NEW DELHI: The government is planning to extend its Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) till March 31, 2022, as over Rs 1.60 lakh crore amount is still unused. “The ECLGS scheme got a good response from the MSMEs during the Covid period. However, the pace of disbursement has been slower than expected. We are considering extending the scheme by another six months, till March, 2022,” a senior official from the finance ministry told TNIE.

The existing limit for ECLGS scheme, announced as part of Rs 20-lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package in May 2020, was Rs 3 lakh crore. After that, the finance ministry expanded the scope of the Rs 3 lakh crore ECLGS by including concessional loans to hospitals for setting up on-site oxygen generation plants. Its validity was extended by three months to September 30 and or till guarantees for an amount of Rs 3 lakh crore are issued.

The finance ministry, on June 28, increased the ECLGS limit from Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 4.5 lakh crore, by 50%. Under ECLGS 4.0, 100% guarantee was given to loans up to Rs 2 crore to hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, medical colleges for setting up oxygen generation plants.

The interest rate on these loans has been capped at 7.5%, which means the banks can offer loans less than this ceiling. However, slow disbursal remained an issue. As per the officials, banks disburse over Rs 2 lakh crore under ECLGS till mid-July.

While they claim to have sanctioned about Rs 2.90 lakh crore till September 15, the real disbursement is lower than that. Even the parliamentary standing committee on industry had observed the gap between sanctions and disbursal as banks hold disbursal, fearing defaults in the wake of the second wave.

