New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh

NEW DELHI: Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha on Tuesday launched the fourth iteration of its flagship 155cc supersport motorcycle, the YZF-R15 Version 4, at a starting price of Rs 1,67,800.

This is a hike of Rs 10,000 over the previous model.Yamaha has also introduced Aerox scooter in India that is based on the R15. Priced at Rs 1,29,000, Aerox will be the most powerful scooter in India.

Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies, said, “This shows the importance of Indian market in our global plans. The YZF-R15 V4 carries the same racing DNA as the YZF-M1 & YZF-R1. The R15 V4 will provide Indian customers with all the latest technology that Yamaha has gained from conducting multiple racing activities.”

The online bookings for this model range begins from Tuesday. The R15 V4 comes in 3 colours Racing Blue, Dark Knight, and Metallic Red. Yamaha has also introduced new variant of the bike- the R15M which will be available in Metallic Grey colour. The 2021 R15 range is powered by a 155cc, 4-stroke, and 4-valve engine.