STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rises over 100 points in opening trade; Nifty tops 17,500

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Nestle India, HDFC Bank and HUL.

Published: 22nd September 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex rose over 100 points in opening trade on Wednesday, tracking gains in IT stocks amid sustained foreign fund inflow.

The 30-share Sensex, however, turned choppy to trade 36.75 points or 0.06 per cent lower at 58,968.52. Similarly, Nifty slipped 10.45 points or 0.06 per cent to 17,551.55 in initial deals.

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Nestle India, HDFC Bank and HUL.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, M&M, Titan and HCL Tech were among the gainers. In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 514.34 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 59,005.27, while Nifty surged 165.10 points or 0.95 per cent to 17,562.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,041.92 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional exchange data.

"Domestic equities look to be soft as of now. Notably, yesterday's recovery in equities and strong inflow from DIIs and FIIs shows that markets have discounted possible fallout from likely default of Chinese real estate giant Evergrande, while Thursday would be crucial as USD 83 million interest payment is due for Evergrande on the day," Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, said.

However, considering increasing possibility of earnings downgrade in the USA markets following a sharp rise in coronavirus daily caseload and continued reform measures undertaken by the government in India appear to have revived FIIs' interest in the domestic market, he noted.

US equities finished mixed in overnight session with Dow and S&P 500 extending losses for the fourth consecutive day as investors remained wary ahead of Fed meeting outcome and possible fallout from Evergrande's defaults.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo were trading with losses. Hong Kong and Seoul markets remained closed. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.98 per cent to USD 75.09 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp