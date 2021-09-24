Companies can hold AGMs by November 30: Government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a relief for small and medium companies, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has extended the due date for holding annual general meetings (AGMs) for the financial year 2020-21 by two months.

This means that companies now have time till the end of November 2021 to hold the AGM. Under the company law, corporates are required to hold AGM within six months from the date of completion of the financial year, which was September 30.

“It has been decided to advise the Registrar of Companies (RoCs) to accord approval for extension of time for a period of two months beyond the due date by which companies are required to conduct their AGMs for the financial year 2020-21 ended on 31st March 2021,” the ministry said.

The move was initiated after the ministry received a number of representations from companies as well as audit firms. Khazat Kotwal, partner, Deloitte India, said: “This is especially helpful for SMEs and our start-ups since they have been facing several difficulties including business disruptions,”