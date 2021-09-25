STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Economy on sustained path of revival, says finance minister

Direct tax collection till September 22 is up by 74% over last year, as per the data released by the revenue department on Friday.

Published: 25th September 2021

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that Indian economy is on a sustained path of revival and cited rise in GST collections and direct taxes and zooming stock market to support her confidence.

“I can see very clearly signs of revival and good signs of revival. Otherwise my revenue collection would not be where it is, both the GST and direct taxation,” said Sitharaman. She was on a visit to Haryana to attend a party function. 

Direct tax collection till September 22 is up by 74% over last year, as per the data released by the revenue department on Friday. “These are not small indicators, these are not some sporadic indicators. They clearly show that the economy is on a sustained path of revival,” she said. She also cited the stock market boom to further buttress her claims.

“Today retail and small investors are taking keen interest in the stock market and investing in it. Earlier, retail investors were participating through mutual funds”.

