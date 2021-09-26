STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre approves Rs 2,904 crore capital expenditure assistance to eight states

Under the scheme, special assistance is being provided to states in the form of 50-year interest-free loan up to a sum not exceeding Rs 15,000 crore during 2021-22.

Published: 26th September 2021

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The central government has approved capital expenditure worth Rs 2,904 crore in eight states under the 'Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure for 2021-22'. The Centre also released Rs 1,394 crore to these states - Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Sikkim and Telangana.

The scheme was launched in April this year to provide the much-needed resources to the states, which due to adverse impact on their revenue collection in the wake of second wave of the COVID could not allocate funds for infrastructure creation.

Under the scheme, special assistance is being provided to states in the form of 50-year interest-free loan up to a sum not exceeding Rs 15,000 crore during 2021-22. The scheme has three parts - Rs 2,600 crore allocation to north-eastern states and hill states like Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Uttarakhand; Rs 7,400 crore for other states and Rs 5,000 crore incentives to states for privatisation/disinvestment of the State Public Sector Enterprises (SPSEs) and monetisation/recycling of assets. 

For disinvestment of state PSUs, there is no state-specific allocation and funds will be provided on "first-come first-served basis". Under a similar scheme last year, capex proposals of Rs 11,911.79 crore of 27 states were approved and an amount of Rs 11,830.29 crore was released in 2020-21.

