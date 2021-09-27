IndusInd Bank and Vistara join hands to launch co-branded credit card

By Express News Service

Private lender IndusInd Bank has partnered with private carrier Vistara to launch a co-branded credit card. Christened ‘Club Vistara IndusInd Bank Explorer’ Credit Card, it has been curated with a slew of benefits to fulfil the requirements of customers who prefer being ‘on the go’, said IndusInd Bank in a statement.

It provides the cardholder with a complimentary ‘Gold’ class membership to Club Vistara (CV), the frequent flyer programme of the airline, under which they can earn points on every flight. Cardholders can even redeem their earned CV points to avail award flights. Moreover, the card also empowers customers to travel to international destinations in a cashless manner, while also earning CV Points on their spends.



Additionally, the card offers a host of other travel and lifestyle led privileges including complimentary access to over 600 airport lounges across the globe, zero foreign currency mark-up, milestone rewards as well as dining and entertainment related benefits, said IndusInd.

Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Bank, IndusInd Bank said, “With the world gradually opening up, Indians and especially millennials will look to travel for both business and pleasure. They seek a solution that offers them a combination of seamless consumer experience, best-in-class rewards, as well as world class safety standards. This all new card proposition fulfils each of those requirements, thereby providing customers with a hassle-free travel experience.”

Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, "We are hopeful that our customers will see great value in the Club Vistara IndusInd Bank Explorer Credit Card and enjoy its benefits as they travel around the globe with us."

According to IndusInd, key benefits of the ‘Club Vistara IndusInd Bank Explorer’ Credit card’ include:

Complimentary access to over 600 airport lounges across the globe

Up to 5 Complimentary Business Class tickets on achieving spend milestone every year

Re-scheduling fee waiver on direct booking of Vistara flights

Bespoke concierge services at the cardholder’s disposal

Complete waiver on fuel surcharge at any petrol pump across India.

Lifetime waiver on late payment charges, cash withdrawal charges as well as over limit fee

Two complimentary movie tickets of Rs. 700 each per month as well as 20% discount on events on bookmyshow.com.

Complimentary dining vouchers worth INR 3000 twice a year

Luxury gift vouchers worth INR 25,000 or Oberoi Hotel & Resorts Gift Voucher

Complimentary Personal Air Accident insurance cover of up to Rs. 2.5 crore

Insurance against loss or delayed baggage, loss of passport, ticket as well as missed connection

Customers can apply for the ‘Club Vistara IndusInd Bank Explorer’ Credit Card by visiting their nearest IndusInd Bank branch.



The launch of the ‘Club Vistara IndusInd Bank Explorer’ Credit Card comes close on the heels of the launch of the ‘PIONEER Heritage’ card – the bank’s first metal credit card for its ultra-high net worth segment of customers.