Toyota to stop selling sedan Yaris in India
The company had launched the Yaris in May 2018 at a price range of Rs 8.75 lakh and Rs 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom), competing with the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.
Published: 27th September 2021 02:18 PM | Last Updated: 28th September 2021 10:17 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Three years after the gung-ho launch, Japanese automaker Toyota (TKM) is discontinuing sales of its mid-size sedan Yaris from India. While Toyota says this is part of its new product strategy under which the company plans to launch some new models in India in 2022, sales numbers of Yaris tell a different story.
TKM sold only 295 units of Yaris from April-August 2021 as against 13,758 units sold by rival Honda’s City, 9,839 units by Hyundai’s Verna and 6,114 units by Maruti Suzuki’s Ciaz. According to Siam data, TKM manufactured and sold zero units of Yaris in August 2021, indicating the company had plans to phase out Yaris from india.
This is also not the first time when TKM, which is known in India for selling Innova Crysta and Fortuner SUV, has decided to discontinue a model due to low demand. Last year the company had discontinued its entire Etios series from April 1, 2020. The Etios range included three models - Etios Liva hatchback, Etios sedan and Etios Cross.