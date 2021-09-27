STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Toyota to stop selling sedan Yaris in India

The company had launched the Yaris in May 2018 at a price range of Rs 8.75 lakh and Rs 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom), competing with the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Published: 27th September 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Toyota

Toyota. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Three years after the gung-ho launch, Japanese automaker Toyota (TKM) is discontinuing sales of its mid-size sedan Yaris from India. While Toyota says this is part of its new product strategy under which the company plans to launch some new models in India in 2022, sales numbers of Yaris tell a different story.

TKM sold only 295 units of Yaris from April-August 2021 as against 13,758 units sold by rival Honda’s City, 9,839 units by Hyundai’s Verna and 6,114 units by Maruti Suzuki’s Ciaz. According to Siam data, TKM manufactured and sold zero units of Yaris in August 2021, indicating the company had plans to phase out Yaris from india.

This is also not the first time when TKM, which is known in India for selling Innova Crysta and Fortuner SUV, has decided to discontinue a model due to low demand.  Last year the company had discontinued its entire Etios series from April 1, 2020. The Etios range included three models - Etios Liva hatchback, Etios sedan and Etios Cross. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Toyota Toyota Kirloskar Motor
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp