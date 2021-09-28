STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Competition Commission of India to probe Google’s alleged data leak

The court has allowed Google to take appropriate legal recourse in case of a breach of the statement made by CCI in the court.

Google

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has promised the Delhi High Court to form a committee to look into the allegations of leaking sensitive information to media about an investigation related to Google.

The court has allowed Google to take appropriate legal recourse in case of a breach of the statement made by CCI in the court. Google had moved court seeking a direction restraining the CCI from directly or indirectly making public the information submitted by it to the Director General during the investigation being carried out under Section 26 of the Competition Act, 2002. The Director General is the investigation arm of the CCI.

The investigation in question is related to a 2019 case on abuse of dominant position by Google with Android. Google had pleaded before the court that the CCI had not granted it a hearing against the Director General’s order in respect of Google’s confidentiality request over its information.

