Raymond rejigs ops; consolidates auto component and hardware businesses

Raymond board has also in principle approved the conversion of the real estate division into a wholly-owned subsidiary as the company looks for growth in this space.

Published: 28th September 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

A Raymond shop is shown in Chennai

A Raymond shop is shown in Chennai. (Photo| Facebook/ Raymond Chennai)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Textile major Raymond on Monday said its board has approved plans to consolidate the tools and hardware and auto components businesses into engineering business for improving synergies and exploring monetisation options for deleveraging the company.

“The overall objective being value creation for shareholders,  The engineering business has achieved scale and improved market share in both domestic and global markets. These businesses have demonstrated growth in EBITDA margins, generated free cash flows and are debt free,” the company said in a regulatory filing. 

Additionally, the company would consolidate its B2C business by transfer of Apparel Business into the flagship company Raymond.  The company has now withdrawn the demerger scheme of Lifestyle business announced in November 2019.  “We continue  to  focus  on  our  B2C  business  by  bringing  in operational  efficiencies  and  synergies  to strengthen our Lifestyle business,” said Gautam Hari Singhania,  Chairman  &  Managing  Director of Raymond Ltd.

Raymond board has also in principle approved the conversion of the real estate division into a wholly-owned subsidiary as the company looks for growth in this space. Launched in 2019, Raymond claims its real estate business will  deliver around 3 million sq. ft. of residential projects and they have already achieved sales of over 70% of launched inventory of 2 million sq. ft. “Real  Estate  business  now  plans  to  capitalise  on  its  strengths  by  extending  beyond  Thane.  

To  achieve  the  high  growth momentum  in  real  estate  business,  the  board  has  also  given  an  in principle  approval  for subsidiarisation of real estate business division through a wholly owned subsidiary,” said the company. Hit hard by the pandemic, Raymond had reported a consolidated net loss of `157.10 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 as against net loss of `247.60 crore during the June quarter of the previous fiscal.

