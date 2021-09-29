STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 6 lakh crore digital payments made in Jan-Aug 2021: FM Sitharaman

She said that the UN principles on digital payments have come at the right time and will serve as an important resource to all stakeholders.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has hailed India’s efforts in adoption of fintech solutions informing that 355 crore digital transactions worth Rs 6 lakh crore have taken place in the first eight months (January-August) of 2021.

Speaking at the The Global FinTech Fest, the finance minister said that India has the highest Fintech adoption rate of 87% as opposed to the global average rate of 64%, showing energetic participation from users, industry and the Government in the digital ecosystem. She specially highlighted the fact that the digital payments have seen a tremendous growth from Rs 2 lakh crore worth of transactions in 2019 to Rs 4 lakh crore in 2020.

While unveiling the UN Principles for Responsible Digital Payments at the Global Fintech Festival, Sitharaman said that India has democratised financial services and accelerated the deployment of digital public good infrastructure that promotes financial inclusion and progress towards sustainable development goals.

