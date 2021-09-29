Rs 6 lakh crore digital payments made in Jan-Aug 2021: FM Sitharaman

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has hailed India’s efforts in adoption of fintech solutions informing that 355 crore digital transactions worth Rs 6 lakh crore have taken place in the first eight months (January-August) of 2021.

Speaking at the The Global FinTech Fest, the finance minister said that India has the highest Fintech adoption rate of 87% as opposed to the global average rate of 64%, showing energetic participation from users, industry and the Government in the digital ecosystem. She specially highlighted the fact that the digital payments have seen a tremendous growth from Rs 2 lakh crore worth of transactions in 2019 to Rs 4 lakh crore in 2020.

While unveiling the UN Principles for Responsible Digital Payments at the Global Fintech Festival, Sitharaman said that India has democratised financial services and accelerated the deployment of digital public good infrastructure that promotes financial inclusion and progress towards sustainable development goals.

She said that the UN principles on digital payments have come at the right time and will serve as an important resource to all stakeholders.

Indigo, American airlines sign pact

New Delhi: US-based American Airlines has entered into a code-sharing agreement with IndiGo, which will help place the former’s code on 29 of IndiGo’s domestic routes and provide a convenient option for its customers arriving on the carrier’s new Bengaluru and Delhi flights. It means America’s customers will soon have access to 29 new routes from Bengaluru and Delhi. The codeshare, which is currently awaiting approvals of both the United States and Indian governments, is expected to begin in October this year, as American Airlines launches services between New York and Delhi on October 31.